Left Menu

Brazil registers 121,027 new cases of coronavirus, 1,127 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 01:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 01:42 IST
Brazil registers 121,027 new cases of coronavirus, 1,127 deaths

Brazil has had 121,027 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,127 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 28,058,862 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 643,029, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022