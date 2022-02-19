Brazil registers 121,027 new cases of coronavirus, 1,127 deaths

Brazil has had 121,027 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,127 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 28,058,862 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 643,029, according to ministry data.

