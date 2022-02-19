Sri Ramakrishna Hospital - Coimbatore's First Free Hospice Opened for Terminally Ill Patients

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India With the support of SNR Sons Charitable Trust and Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR), on February 4th, the hospital has inaugurated Coimbatore's first free-of-cost Palliative care center at Pachapalayam near Perur for terminally ill cancer patients.

Cancer may be a life-threatening condition yet it can be cured with the latest treatments depending on the stage of cancer. Yet, it is among those diseases that can require extreme care even after treatment is completed. Cancer treatment works much more effectively when the condition is diagnosed early. Early diagnosis is the best cure for any disease. Treating these side effects is done through palliative care or also referred to as supportive care.

On February 4th, 2022, the world celebrated World Cancer Day, a global uniting initiative by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). The goal behind such an initiative is to work together to reimagine a world where millions of cancer deaths are prevented, and everyone has access to life-saving treatment and care, regardless of who they are or where they live, by raising global awareness, improving education, and catalyzing personal, collective, and government action.

The theme of 2022-2024 World cancer day is to ''Close the Care Gap'' every single citizen has the power and ability to bring a difference in the world. Together all can bring a massive difference in reducing the global impact of cancer. Palliative care is an essential element of cancer treatment given in conjunction with other treatments aimed at slowing, stopping, or curing the disease. Palliative care, according to research, can improve the quality of life and make one feel happier with the treatment. Palliative care may begin soon after one is diagnosed with cancer and continues throughout treatment and recovery. In addition, palliative care may be provided to cancer survivors who have persistent or new symptoms or side effects after the treatment has ended.

Keeping this in mind, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has come up with a new initiative to close that gap by providing palliative care to everyone suffering from a terminal illness. On February 4th, 2022, to support the cancer theme of the year, a joint initiative of SNR Sons Charitable Trust and Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) provides free palliative care to underprivileged people with 20 beds at Sri Ramakrishna Health Center, Pachapalayam, Perur, Coimbatore, which will help terminally ill people have a good quality of life.

The function was presided by D.Lakshminarayanaswamy, The Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, Mr. C.V.Ramkumar, CEO of SNR Sons Charitable Trust and Dr. P. Sukumaran Dean of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital graced the occasion, Dr. P. Guhan, Director of SRIOR, Dr. K. Karthikesh, Chief Surgical Oncologist of SRIOR delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Notable works by Sri Ramakrishna Hospital The Department of Oncology at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital (https://www.sriramakrishnahospital.com/majordepartment/oncology-home/) has always been a pioneer in the field of cancer in South Tamil Nadu. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital is the first in the region to introduce progressive treatment modalities. Virtual simulation Linear Accelerator IGRT, IMRT for radiation therapy, was first introduced by the hospital.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital pioneered a free-of-cost cancer ward for pediatric cancer patients and has helped cure over 1200 children. They are pioneers in conducting regular free screening camps for uterine cervical cancer, breast cancer, and oral cavity cancer in about six districts. They have conducted cancer awareness campaigns every year in 6 districts for the past 20 years.

Dr. P. Guhan, Director of SRIOR said, “We have screened over 3 lakh women for cervical and breast cancer and over 1.3 lakh men and women for oral cancer entirely free of cost. Any hospital from any part of the country can send terminally ill cancer patients to the free hospice.” On February 4th, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, with the support of SNR Sons Charitable Trust and Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR), extended its arms to provide a free-of-cost care center for terminally ill patients under the leadership of Dr. P. Guhan.

About Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has attained an iconic reputation since its inception in 1975. Situated on 18 acres of land right in the heart of Coimbatore city, this hospital has in many ways become a part of medical history. In fact, it has been an integral part of the healthcare revolution of modern India. Established and run by the SNR Sons Trust, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital treats thousands upon thousands of patients each year. From the most advanced oncological procedures to treatments for everyday ailments, they bring relief to patients from all walks of life using state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge surgical and medical techniques to deliver outstanding outcomes.

