Maha: Palghar authorities to hold medical camps for citizens under 'Mission Wellness' programme

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-02-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 12:26 IST
The district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra will hold health check-up camps for local citizens above 30 years of age between February 22 and March 31 at government health centres as part of a special programme, an official said on Saturday.

District health officer Dr Dayanand Suryawanshi said the programme has been named as 'Mission Wellness Palghar'.

''The programme is aimed at ensuring that citizens remain healthy. Due to changes in lifestyle, stress levels have gone up. Ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer are being detected on a large scale. Timely detection and cure will help in saving people's lives,'' he said.

Since the last one year, the administration has been focusing on the health of Palghar citizens to ensure their well-being, he said, adding that 1.50 lakh beneficiaries have undergone basic health check-ups and 18,748 of them have been detected with some kind of ailments and are being treated.

