Tokyo daily coronavirus cases up from a week earlier to 13,516 -NHK

Tokyo recorded 13,516 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up 1,751 from a week earlier, national broadcaster NHK reported.

It is the first daily rise from week-earlier levels since Feb. 8, NHK said, adding that the Japanese capital recorded 27 deaths, the highest this year.

A Japanese health panel on Friday approved a plan for more targeted COVID curbs across much of the nation.

