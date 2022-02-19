Tokyo daily coronavirus cases up from a week earlier to 13,516 -NHK
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-02-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 14:15 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Tokyo recorded 13,516 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up 1,751 from a week earlier, national broadcaster NHK reported.
It is the first daily rise from week-earlier levels since Feb. 8, NHK said, adding that the Japanese capital recorded 27 deaths, the highest this year.
A Japanese health panel on Friday approved a plan for more targeted COVID curbs across much of the nation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- national broadcaster NHK
- COVID
- Tokyo
- Japanese
Advertisement