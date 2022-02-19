Hong Kong reports 6,063 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
19-02-2022
Hong Kong health authorities on Saturday reported 6,063 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths as the city grapples to contain an outbreak of coronavirus that has overwhelmed its healthcare system.
Authorities reported about 7,400 additional preliminary positive cases.
