80 pc of India's adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Mandaviya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:33 IST
Eighty per cent of India's adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 175 crore, according to official data.

India has crossed the historic milestone of administering both doses of coronavirus vaccine to 80 per cent of its adult population, Mandaviya said in a tweet.

''With the mantra of 'sabka prayas' under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, the country is moving at a fast pace towards 100 per cent immunisation,'' he said.

According to official data, around 96.5 per cent of the country's adult population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 2 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the data stated.

