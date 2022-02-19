Left Menu

Phase III trials of COVID drug Movfor show positive results, says Hetero

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:45 IST
Phase III trials of COVID drug Movfor show positive results, says Hetero
Drug firm Hetero on Saturday announced positive results of Phase III trials of Movfor (Molnupiravir), an investigational oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine.

The results, presented as an Oral Abstract at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) held virtually February 12–16, 2022, demonstrated that Molnupiravir along with standard of care (SOC) reduced the risk of hospitalisation by over 65 per cent compared to SOC alone.

Early viral clearance (negative RT-PCR) and significant clinical improvement were observed within five days of administering the antiviral drug, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.

No fatalities were reported during the study, it added.

Under the Phase III trials, one of the studies included 1,218 COVID-19 patients, it said. The study enrolled eligible patients, within five days of symptom onset, were administered with Molnupiravir capsules(800 mg twice daily) for five days, it added.

Hetero entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with MSD in April 2021 for the manufacturing and distribution of Molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID-19.

Under this licensing deal, Hetero was allowed to expand access of Molnupiravir in India and in other low-and middle-income countries (LMICs), following the approvals for emergency use authorisation by local regulatory agencies.

