Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacts with Tata Memorial Hospital experts

In order to promote research and innovation in the healthcare sector, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday had extensive interaction with the experts of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

"Had an extensive interaction with the experts of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. They shared insightful presentations covering various subjects related to healthcare in-depth," Mandaviya tweeted.

"We are committed to promoting research and innovation in the healthcare sector," he added. (ANI)

