Pro-Russian Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine limits daily cash withdrawals, TASS says
The central bank of self-proclaimed Donetsk republic in eastern Ukraine put a limit to withdraw a maximum 10,000 roubles ($129) per day from ATMs on Saturday, TASS news agency reported, as clashes between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces resumed this week. Reuters reporters saw people quelling at ATMs on Friday and as local citizens started to evacuate to nearby Russian region of Rostov.
Reuters | Donetsk | Updated: 19-02-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 17:45 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The central bank of self-proclaimed Donetsk republic in eastern Ukraine put a limit to withdraw a maximum 10,000 roubles ($129) per day from ATMs on Saturday, TASS news agency reported, as clashes between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces resumed this week.
Reuters reporters saw people quelling at ATMs on Friday and as local citizens started to evacuate to nearby Russian region of Rostov. Card payments in the region were so far stable, according to Reuters witnesses.
