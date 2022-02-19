Left Menu

Three Covid deaths, 253 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh

Three more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as 253 fresh cases pushed the states infection count to 2,81,971, a health official said.

19-02-2022
Three more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as 253 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 2,81,971, a health official said. So far, 4,075 people have died from the infection in the state.

A man and two women, aged between 75 and 81, died on Saturday, the official added.

Two of them died in Hamirpur district and one in Sirmaur district, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,992, the official said. Besides, 305 more patients recovered from the disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,75,883, he said.

