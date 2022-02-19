U.S. FDA considers approving a second COVID-19 booster shot -WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 21:15 IST
U.S. health regulators are looking at authorizing a potential fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The Food and Drug Administration has been reviewing data to authorize a second booster dose of the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE and vaccines from Moderna Inc, the report added.
The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise
Death of ISIS leader Quraishi as 'milestone', U.S. in touch with anti-ISIS partners - official
U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Belarusian nationals
U.S. imposes visa restrictions on multiple Belarusian nationals
COLUMN-U.S. gas diplomacy won't avert price spike if Russian supplies interrupted: Kemp