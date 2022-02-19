Left Menu

U.S. FDA considers approving a second COVID-19 booster shot -WSJ

Updated: 19-02-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 21:15 IST
U.S. health regulators are looking at authorizing a potential fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Food and Drug Administration has been reviewing data to authorize a second booster dose of the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE and vaccines from Moderna Inc, the report added.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

