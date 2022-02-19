Left Menu

UK reports 34,377 new COVID-19 cases, 128 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 21:39 IST
Britain reported 34,377 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and a further 128 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government figures showed, taking total deaths on this measure since the start of the pandemic to 160,507.

The number of cases over the past week was 24.6% lower than the week before, while the number of deaths over the past week was 22.5% lower, as the tide of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant at the start of the year continues to ebb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

