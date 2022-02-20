Multiple loud explosions heard in centre of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
Reuters | Donetsk | Updated: 20-02-2022 02:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 02:43 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Multiple explosions could be heard late on Saturday and early on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters reporter said.
The origin of the explosions was not clear. There was no immediate comment from separatist authorities or from Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement