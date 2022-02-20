Left Menu

UK PM Johnson wishes Queen a rapid return to vibrant good health

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-02-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 18:38 IST
UK PM Johnson wishes Queen a rapid return to vibrant good health
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday wished Queen Elizabeth a swift recovery from COVID-19 and a rapid return to vibrant good health.

The 95-year-old queen tested positive for COVID earlier on Sunday and is showing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

"I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health," Johnson said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022