UK PM Johnson wishes Queen a rapid return to vibrant good health
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-02-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 18:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday wished Queen Elizabeth a swift recovery from COVID-19 and a rapid return to vibrant good health.
The 95-year-old queen tested positive for COVID earlier on Sunday and is showing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.
"I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health," Johnson said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Queen Elizabeth
- Boris Johnson
- COVID
- Johnson
- British
Advertisement