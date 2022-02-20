UK PM Johnson wishes Queen a rapid return to vibrant good health

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday wished Queen Elizabeth a swift recovery from COVID-19 and a rapid return to vibrant good health.

The 95-year-old queen tested positive for COVID earlier on Sunday and is showing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

"I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health," Johnson said on Twitter.

