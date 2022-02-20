QUOTES-Reaction to Britain's Queen Elizabeth getting COVID

Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an outpouring of well wishes online from the public and politicians declaring "God Save The Queen". Below is reaction to the news announced by Buckingham Palace on Sunday:

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON: "I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health."

OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER, KEIR STARMER: "On behalf of myself and the whole of UK Labour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am."

SHASHI VANDREVALA, 72, RETIRED, LIVES IN LONDON: "She has to get better, we can't afford to lose her yet."

BRITISH HEALTH SECRETARY SAJID JAVID: "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery."

BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER RISHI SUNAK: "Wishing Her Majesty a speedy recovery."

LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN "The commitment Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country continues to be unwavering. Wishing her a swift and safe recovery from Covid-19."

BRITISH INTERIOR MINISTER PRITI PATEL: "Wishing Her Majesty a quick recovery. God save the Queen."

WILL HURT, 39, SALESMAN, LIVES IN NORFOLK: "It feels very sad, I mean she has always been there forever and ever as far as we're concerned. The thought (of being) without her is shocking really, but I am sure she will be fine and she'll get back."

STEVEN STEPANIAN, 30, A CONSULTANT SHOPPING IN CENTRAL LONDON: "She's an icon, she's an icon of the UK, she is an epitome of the UK in some ways. Most people in the country have never known any monarch other than her so she embodies the UK in so many ways, so anything happening to her, to her detriment, is to the detriment of the country. It's not good, everyone should be concerned."

