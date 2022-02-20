Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-02-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 19:51 IST
J-K reports 151 COVID-19 cases
Representative image
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 151 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its infection tally to 4,52,306, while no death due to the disease was reported in a span of 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 90 were from the Jammu division and 61 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest number of 43 new cases, followed by Doda with 29.

There are 1,949 active cases of the disease in the union territory, and the number of recoveries stands at 4,45,611, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 4,746.

The officials said there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

