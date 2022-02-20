Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-02-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 21:54 IST
UK COVID cases down 25.5% in last week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The number of COVID-19 cases being recorded in Britain fell by 25.5% in the last seven days, over the week before, while deaths within 28 days of a positive test fell by 19%, official data showed on Sunday.

The United Kingdom recorded 25,696 new cases on Sunday and 74 new deaths.

