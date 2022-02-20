UK COVID cases down 25.5% in last week
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-02-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 21:54 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The number of COVID-19 cases being recorded in Britain fell by 25.5% in the last seven days, over the week before, while deaths within 28 days of a positive test fell by 19%, official data showed on Sunday.
The United Kingdom recorded 25,696 new cases on Sunday and 74 new deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom
- Britain
Advertisement