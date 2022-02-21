Malta becomes first country to introduce WHO training iSupport for dementia caregivers

This week, Malta became the first country to introduce iSupport, WHO's online training for caregivers of people with dementia. The training launched in Malta is the result of a two-year collaboration between the Ministry for Senior Citizens and Active Ageing, clinicians, academics, civil society organizations and carers of people with dementia, to adapt the original version developed by WHO to the Maltese context.

"The launch by Malta of this customized version of iSupport is a milestone in our efforts to improve the quality of life of caregivers of people with dementia through the world," said Tarun Dua, Head of the Brain Health Unit at the World Health Organization,". As the number of people with dementia increases, so too will the need for trainings like this that are accessible to anyone with an internet connection and can be followed at users' own pace."

iSupport, launched by WHO in 2019, provides advice both on preventing and managing the physical and psychological difficulties associated with being a carer for someone with dementia, and also on providing effective care. In addition to the online version, the training is available as a hardcopy manual, with easy-read reference posters (iSupport Lite), and a short video with practical tips also available.

The launch this week is the latest show of commitment by Malta to recognizing and addressing dementia as a public health issue; the country has been working with WHO for many years on initiatives to reduce the burden of dementia and is one of just 50 countries with a national dementia strategy and plan.

Providing support for caregivers is just one of the action areas in WHO's Global action plan on the public health response to dementia 2017-2025. Others include dementia awareness and friendliness; risk reduction; diagnosis, treatment and care; information systems; and dementia research and innovation.

Currently, more than 55 million people are living with dementia. This number is expected to more than double by 2050.