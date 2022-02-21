Italy recommended a fourth vaccine shot for those with a severely compromised immune system, while U.S. health regulators are reportedly looking at authorizing a potential fourth dose of the vaccine in the fall. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Italy's health ministry has recommended that people with a severely compromised immune system receive a fourth mRNA vaccine shot against COVID-19, provided that at least 120 days have passed from their previous booster. * Scrapping COVID-19 tests and isolation periods in England could lead to rapid epidemic growth as people's behavior changes more swiftly than at previous times in the pandemic, government advisers said in a document.

AMERICAS * Police began towing trucks from central Ottawa and stepped up arrests of protesters in a bid to end a trucker-led movement that has blockaded Canada's capital for three weeks and embarrassed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

* U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the pandemic will be extended beyond March 1 due to the ongoing risk to public health posed by the coronavirus. * U.S. health regulators are looking at authorizing a potential fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend. * Attendees of the 94th Oscars ceremony in March will be required to show proof of vaccination and at least two negative results from PCR tests, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee said on Monday zero new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 20, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

* A vast majority of Japanese think the roll-out of booster shots against COVID-19 is too slow and give mixed reviews to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's handling of the pandemic, including last week's move to ease border rules, polls show. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Israel will begin allowing entry to all tourists, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, from March 1, a statement from the prime minister's office said. Entry into the country will still require two PCR tests, one before flying in and one upon landing in Israel. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Malaysian researchers found that treatment with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin did not prevent patients with COVID-19 from becoming severely ill in a randomized clinical trial published in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal. * Moderna has applied for patents in South Africa relating to its COVID-19 vaccine, prompting fears among charities that the company could eventually seek to prevent a new African vaccine manufacturing hub from making its own version of the mRNA shot, although a Moderna spokeswoman said it did not plan to do so.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian share markets pared losses and Wall Street futures rallied as a glimmer of hope emerged for a diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukraine standoff.

