Jordan's prime minister contracts COVID-19 - state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-02-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:44 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh has contracted COVID-19 during an official visit to Egypt, the state news agency Petra quoted the information minister as saying on Monday.
COVID tests after a meeting between Khasawneh and his Egyptian counterpart proved positive and all other official meetings were cancelled, including a planned meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the minister added.
The prime minister will isolate at home after returning to Jordan, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jordan
- Petra
- Egyptian
- Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
- Egypt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Petra Vlhova wins Slovakia's 1st Alpine gold at Olympics
U.S. State Dept OKs possible missile sale to Jordan -Pentagon
Mexico says alleged perpetrators of journalist's murder were arrested
Jordan to begin exporting electricity to Lebanon in March - energy minister
India hits out at Pakistan at UN, says perpetrators of Mumbai, Pathankot, Pulwama terror attacks enjoying State support