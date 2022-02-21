Germany expects Novavax vaccinations to start this week

The German government expects vaccinations with the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to begin across the country over the course of this week, a Health Ministry spokesperson said on Monday. "We assume that over the coming week ... vaccinations can begin in the federal states," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.

Novavax's recombinant protein vaccine uses a more established technology than mRNA, the novel method behind the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines in Germany - from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Public health leaders have voiced hopes Novavax's product could convince as-yet unvaccinated people who are skeptical about the novel mRNA technology to get a shot.

