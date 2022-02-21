UK cabinet meeting delayed to finalise COVID plans - PM's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson postponed a cabinet meeting on Monday to have a security briefing and to finalise plans for the removal of all of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions, his spokesman said.

The spokesman declined to comment on reports the meeting had been delayed because there were still some issues to be resolved between the Department of Health and the finance ministry.

"It was postponed until this afternoon so that the prime minister could have both a security briefing and to have further meetings to finalise the plan on living with COVID," the spokesman said.

