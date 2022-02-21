Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Hong Kong maps terms of COVID vaccine pass

Hong Kong will expand its vaccine bubble to include shopping malls and supermarkets, authorities said, but they added there would be exemptions and random inspections in some places as they battle a surge in COVID-19 cases. The outbreak has overwhelmed healthcare facilities in the global financial hub, with a new daily high of 7,533 infections and 13 deaths, among them an 11-month-old child, building pressure on the government.

Australia fully reopens borders after two years Australia fully reopened its international borders to travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus after nearly two years of pandemic-related closings as tourists returned and hundreds of people were reunited with family and friends.

More than 50 international flights will reach the country through the day, including 27 touching down in Sydney, its largest city, as the tourism and hospitality sectors look to rebuild after getting hammered by COVID-19 restrictions. New Zealand's Ardern signals mandates will ease after Omicron peaks

New Zealand will lift COVID-19 vaccine mandates and social distancing measures after the Omicron peak has passed, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, as protesters occupying the parliament grounds again clashed with police. Inspired by truckers' demonstrations in Canada, thousands of protesters have blocked streets near the parliament in the capital Wellington for two weeks with trucks, cars and motorcycles, piling pressure on the government to scrap vaccine mandates.

Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. UK's Johnson set to scrap COVID restrictions in England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday set out plans to scrap coronavirus restrictions as part of a "living with COVID" strategy that aims to achieve a faster exit from the pandemic than other major economies. Johnson will announce the repeal in England of any pandemic requirements that impinge on personal freedoms, such as self-isolating when positive.

South Africa changes vaccination rules South Africa's health department said it was changing COVID-19 vaccination rules to try to increase uptake, as inoculations have slowed and the country has ample vaccine stocks.

The government is shortening the interval between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 42 to 21 days and will allow people who have received two doses of Pfizer to get a booster dose three months after their second shot as opposed to six months previously. Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots

Most Japanese think the rollout of booster shots against COVID-19 is too slow and many give mixed reviews to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's handling of the pandemic, including last week's decision to ease border rules, a poll showed. Anger over the Japanese government's handling of the pandemic helped sink the administration of Kishida's predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, and Kishida faces a crucial election for the upper house of parliament in July.

Only 14.4% of the population has received booster shots even though nearly 30% of the country is 65 or older and at greater risk without the protection of the booster.

