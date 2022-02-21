Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey

Most Japanese think the rollout of booster shots against COVID-19 is too slow and many give mixed reviews to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's handling of the pandemic, including last week's decision to ease border rules, a poll showed. Anger over the Japanese government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic helped sink the administration of Kishida's predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, and Kishida faces a crucial election for the upper house of parliament in July.

AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success

AstraZeneca said its Enhertu cancer drug has been shown to significantly help women suffering from a type of breast cancer that leaves them with poor treatment options, opening the door to a much larger potential patient group. AstraZeneca, which is working on the drug with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo, said on Monday that Enhertu prolonged survival and slowed the progression of metastatic breast cancer with low levels of a protein known as HER2.

Synairgen therapy fails in late-stage study in COVID patients; shares sink

Synairgen's inhalable therapy has failed in late-stage trial testing in patients hospitalised with COVID-19, wiping out over 85% of the British drugmaker's stock value on Monday after the blow to the development of its key product. SNG001, an inhalable formulation containing the broad-spectrum antiviral protein interferon beta, was being tested for whether it reduced patients' hospital stay and how rapidly they recovered when given the drug along with standard treatment.

Germany expects Novavax vaccinations to start this week

The German government expects vaccinations with the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to begin across the country over the course of this week, a Health Ministry spokesperson said on Monday. "We assume that over the coming week ... vaccinations can begin in the federal states," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.

S.Africa changes COVID vaccination rules to try to boost uptake

South Africa's health department said on Monday that it was changing COVID-19 vaccination rules to try to increase uptake, as inoculations have slowed and the country has ample vaccine stocks. The government is shortening the interval between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 42 to 21 days and will allow people who have received two doses of Pfizer to get a booster dose three months after their second shot as opposed to six months previously.

New Zealand's Ardern signals mandates will ease after Omicron peaks

New Zealand will lift COVID-19 vaccine mandates and social distancing measures after the Omicron peak has passed, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, as protesters occupying the parliament grounds again clashed with police. Inspired by truckers' demonstrations in Canada, thousands of protesters have blocked streets near the parliament in the capital Wellington for two weeks with trucks, cars and motorcycles, piling pressure on the government to scrap vaccine mandates.

Biological E. COVID shot gets India emergency approval for 12-18 age group

Indian vaccine maker Biological E. Ltd said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine received an emergency use approval in the country for use in children aged 12 to 18. The company's shot, called Corbevax, is the third vaccine approved for use in children aged 12 and above in India, joining Zydus Cadila's DNA shot ZyCoV-D and homegrown player Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Hong Kong maps terms of COVID vaccine pass amid record high cases

Hong Kong will expand its vaccine bubble to include shopping malls and supermarkets, authorities confirmed on Monday, but added there would be exemptions and random inspections in some places, as they battle a new record surge in COVID-19 cases. The outbreak has overwhelmed healthcare facilities in the global financial hub, with a new daily high of 7,533 infections and 13 deaths, among them an 11-month-old child, building pressure on the government.

Hong Kong's 'zero-COVID' success now worsens strains of Omicron spike

Hong Kong until recently had an enviable record battling COVID-19, but as an Omicron wave now overwhelms the city, the steps that saved lives are making life unbearable for many of its 7.4 million people. Like an immune system overreacting and harming the person it is meant to protect, the "dynamic zero-COVID" policies that had crushed the virus in Hong Kong have contributed to current woes, experts say. Patients lie in beds in cold, wet parking lots outside overflowing hospitals, isolation facilities are filling up and thousands queue for hours outside testing venues.

China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products

China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories, according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website. The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 18 had suggested consumers not buy or eat certain baby formula products made by Abbott.

