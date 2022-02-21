BRIEF-French Health Authority Issues Recommendation On Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

France's HAS health authority in statement https://www.has-sante.fr/jcms/p_3318289/fr/covid-19-la-has-rend-trois-nouveaux-avis-pour-actualiser-la-strategie-de-lutte-contre-le-virus:

* FRENCH HAS HEALTH AUTHORITY SAYS IT RECOMMENDS POSTPONING VACCINATION WITH THE JANSSEN COVID-19 JAB (WITH THE EXCEPTION OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE A CONTRAINDICATION TO OTHER AGENTS) UNTIL EUROPE'S EMA HAS MADE FURTHER CONCLUSIONS ON RISKS

* FRENCH HAS HEALTH AUTHORITY SAYS IT GRANTS PRELIMINARY ACCESS TO RONAPREVE COVID-19 TREATMENT BY ROCHE-REGENERON

