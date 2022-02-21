Left Menu

SEC relaxes restriction for counting of panchayat poll votes

Earlier, the SEC had issued orders for compulsory RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test for officials entering counting centres within 48 hours of commencement of counting even if they are fully vaccinated.SEC secretary R N Sahu in a letter informed the district collectors on the relaxation of restrictions.Sahu said that all persons entering the counting hall will be thermally scanned and only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed inside the counting hall.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:22 IST
SEC relaxes restriction for counting of panchayat poll votes
  • Country:
  • India

With significant improvement in the corona situation in the state, the State Election Commission (SEC), Odisha, Monday relaxed COVID-19 restrictions it had earlier imposed for counting of votes of the panchayat polls.

The conting of votes will take place on February 26, 27 and 28 in all the 314 block headquarters across the state. Earlier, the SEC had issued orders for compulsory RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test for officials entering counting centres within 48 hours of commencement of counting even if they are fully vaccinated.

SEC secretary R N Sahu in a letter informed the district collectors on the relaxation of restrictions.

Sahu said that all persons entering the counting hall will be thermally scanned and only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed inside the counting hall. Persons with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed. Meanwhile, Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,82,869 on Monday as 388 more people tested positive for the infection. Fifteen fresh fatalities also pushed its coronavirus toll to 9,026. The daily positivity rate was 0.72 per cent, a health department official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022