J-K sees 104 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

There are 1,692 active cases in the Union territory, while the number of recovered patients IS 4,45,971, they said.The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,747.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 104 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infected people to 4,52,410, while one death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 85 were from the Jammu division and 19 from the Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.

The officials said Doda district recorded the highest of 29 cases followed by 24 cases in Kishtwar. There are 1,692 active cases in the Union territory, while the number of recovered patients IS 4,45,971, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,747. Meanwhile, officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union territory as no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening. PTI MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

