Left Menu

Covid: Six more deaths, 480 fresh cases in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:45 IST
Covid: Six more deaths, 480 fresh cases in Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six more Covid-related fatalities were reported in Haryana on Monday that pushed the death toll to 10,531, while 480 new cases took the infection count to 9,78,884, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Of the new cases, Gurugram district reported 181 while 36 were from Faridabad, it said.

Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Gurugram, Panipat and Kurukshetra districts, according per the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022