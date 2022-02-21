Covid: Six more deaths, 480 fresh cases in Haryana

Six more Covid-related fatalities were reported in Haryana on Monday that pushed the death toll to 10,531, while 480 new cases took the infection count to 9,78,884, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Of the new cases, Gurugram district reported 181 while 36 were from Faridabad, it said.

Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Gurugram, Panipat and Kurukshetra districts, according per the bulletin.

