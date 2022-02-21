Queen carries out light duties after COVID positive test

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was at her desk in Windsor Castle on Monday to carry on with “light duties” after testing positive for COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday that the 95-year-old monarch was experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, triggering an outpouring of best wishes from around the world, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health,” Modi said on Twitter.

He was referencing a message by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said: ''I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health.'' Light duties for the Queen are expected to include reading state papers from her proverbial red box, which usually takes up a significant chunk of nearly every day. She is also likely to attend some video calls and hold a telephonic audience with Prime Minister Johnson during the course of the week. There are no scheduled public engagements in her diary for the moment.

The Queen's son and heir Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, tested positive on February 10, two days after the 73-year-old met his mother. According to reports, a number of people have tested positive at Windsor Castle, the Berkshire residence where the monarch has been based through most of the pandemic.

The Queen, who turns 96 in a month on April 21, had her first vaccine in January 2021 and is believed to have also had her follow-up second and third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The monarch has recently suffered from health difficulties, seen standing with the help of a walking stick last week.

Earlier this month, the UK began the Platinum Jubilee year celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne – the first British monarch to achieve the milestone.

