UK reports 38,409 new COVID cases, 15 more deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Britain reported 38,409 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 15 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 25,696 cases and 74 deaths reported on Sunday.

Also Read: Britain reports COVID cases and deaths fell in last week

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

