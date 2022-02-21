UK reports 38,409 new COVID cases, 15 more deaths
21-02-2022
Britain reported 38,409 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 15 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 25,696 cases and 74 deaths reported on Sunday.
