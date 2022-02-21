British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "living with COVID" plan, scrapping restrictions and cutting access to free tests, drew 11th-hour objections that it was premature and would leave the country vulnerable to new viral variants. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Commission and German government said they expect deliveries of the Novavax vaccine Nuvaxovid to begin over the course of this week. * Britain said it would offer further booster shots to the elderly, care home residents and immunosuppressed people as part of a plan to learn to live with the disease.

* Bulgaria plans to lift the obligatory COVID-19 "green certificate" for entry to restaurants, shopping malls and other public venues from March 20 as infections ease, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said. AMERICAS

* Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada had to start healing after police cleared downtown Ottawa of a truckers' blockade that had paralysed the city for three weeks in a protest against restrictions. * U.S. health regulators are looking at authorising a potential fourth dose of a vaccine in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong will expand its vaccine bubble to include shopping malls and supermarkets, authorities confirmed, but added there would be exemptions and random inspections in some places.

* Most Japanese think the rollout of booster shots is too slow and many give mixed reviews to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's handling of the pandemic, including last week's decision to ease border rules, a poll showed. * New Zealand will lift vaccine mandates and social distancing measures after the Omicron peak has passed, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, as protesters occupying the parliament grounds again clashed with police.

* Australia fully reopened its international borders to vaccinated travellers after nearly two years of pandemic-related closings. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* South Africa has changed its vaccination rules in an effort to encourage more people to get jabs, health authorities said. * Israel will begin allowing entry to all tourists, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, from March 1, a statement from the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Indian vaccine maker Biological E. said its vaccine received an emergency use approval in the country for use in children aged 12 to 18.

* The Scottish unit of French vaccine maker Valneva has received a grant of up to 20 million pounds ($27 million) to partly fund the research and development of manufacturing its vaccine VLA2001, the company said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks hit three-week lows and oil rose as worries increased that Russia will invade Ukraine. * The euro zone economic recovery regained momentum this month as an easing of restrictions gave a boost to the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed. ($1 = 0.7336 pounds)

