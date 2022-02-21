Mass COVID-19 testing to end from April 1 in England, says UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday free mass COVID-19 testing would end in England from April 1 but would still be available for the most vulnerable and could be paid for by others who need the tests.

"From April 1, when winter is over and the virus will spread less easily, we will end free symptomatic and asymptomatic testing for the general public," Johnson told parliament.

