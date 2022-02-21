Left Menu

Italy reports 24,408 coronavirus cases on Monday, 201 deaths

Italy reported 24,408 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 42,081 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 201 from 141. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 928 from a previous 934. Some 231,766 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 372,776, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:42 IST
Italy reports 24,408 coronavirus cases on Monday, 201 deaths
Italy reported 24,408 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 42,081 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 201 from 141. Italy has registered 153,190 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.5 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 13,375 on Monday, up from 13,284 a day earlier. There were 55 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 52 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 928 from a previous 934.

Some 231,766 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 372,776, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

