Delhi reports 360 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 0.94 per cent, lowest since December 2021

Delhi on Monday reported 360 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities with a positive rate of 0.94 per cent which is the lowest since December 29, 2021. The Delhi government, in its health bulletin, says that of the 360 cases, 86 positive cases pertaining to earlier weeks have been added on the ICMR portal till yesterday. The number of tests conducted in the national capital stood at 38,136 and a total recovered/ discharged/ migrated/ duplicate cases touched 706 in the past 24 hours.

The national capital reported 18,56,517 positive cases and 2,281 active cases so far. With four more deaths due to the deadly virus, the death toll touched 26,105.

As per the government data, the total number of patients admitted to hospitals (including suspected COVID patients) reached 251. Of these, 209 COVID positive patients were admitted to hospitals while 42 are the suspected COVID patient admitted in Hospitals. The health bulletin of the state reads that the total number of containment zones as of date is 8,283. In COVID dedicated hospitals, the bed occupancy percentage is 1.64 per cent.

In the ongoing vaccination drive against the COVID-19, 9,509 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 1,487 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the 1st dose in the last 24 hours and 7,534 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the 2nd dose in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,60,24,555 tests have been conducted so far. Of these, 34,533 RTPCR tests were conducted and 3,603 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

