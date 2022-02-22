Brazil registers 37,339 new cases of coronavirus, 318 deaths

Brazil has had 37,339 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 318 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 28,245,551 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 644,604, according to ministry data.

