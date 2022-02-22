COVID: 35.50 lakh vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours
With the administration of 35.50 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 175.83 crores in the country.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 10:10 IST
- Country:
- India
With the administration of 35.50 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 175.83 crores in the country. As many as 1,91,61,419 precautionary doses have been administered since January 2022.
India reported 13,405 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 1,81,075. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement