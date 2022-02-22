FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Ltd said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine received an emergency use approval in the country for use in children aged 12 to 18. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * South Africa has changed its vaccination rules in an effort to encourage more people to get jabs, health authorities said. * Israel will begin allowing entry to all tourists, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, from March 1, a statement from the prime minister's office said on Sunday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "living with COVID" plan, scrapping restrictions, and cutting access to free tests, drew 11th-hour objections that it was premature and would leave the country vulnerable to new viral variants. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Britain will remove the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive COVID-19 test from Feb. 24, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. * Britain said it would offer further booster shots to the elderly, care home residents, and immunosuppressed people as part of a plan to learn to live with the disease.
* Bulgaria plans to lift the obligatory COVID-19 "green certificate" for entry to restaurants, shopping malls, and other public venues from March 20 as infections ease, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said. * The European Commission and the German government said on Monday they expect deliveries of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to begin over this week.
AMERICAS * Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada had to start healing after police cleared downtown Ottawa of a truckers' blockade that had paralyzed the city for three weeks in a protest against restrictions.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong authorities said they found COVID-19 in samples taken from the packaging of imports of frozen beef from Brazil and frozen pork skin from Poland, vowing to step up inspections of imported food.
* The Scottish unit of French vaccine maker Valneva has received a grant of up to 20 million pounds ($27 million) to partly fund the research and development of manufacturing its vaccine VLA2001, the company said. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Global stocks tumbled while safe-havens rallied and oil surged as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. ($1 = 0.7336 pounds)
