UK says: The Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 12:40 IST
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already begun so Britain will sanction Russia, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.
"You can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun," Javid said.
