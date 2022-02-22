Former deputy lead of Singapore's health ministry's data unit jailed for leaking COVID-19 numbers

A former senior official of Singapore's health ministry has been sentenced to 18 weeks in jail for leaking the country's daily numbers of COVID-19 cases on a chat group and playing the "guess the number" game with the 49 other members in that group, a media report said on Tuesday. Zhao Zheng, 37, a former deputy lead of the Data Management Unit set up by the Ministry of Health (MOH), pleaded to 12 charges, mostly for wrongful communication under the Official Secrets Act, Channel News Asia reported.

Another 12 charges were also taken into consideration.

When MOH's COVID-19 operations began in February 2020, Zhao was deployed to be the deputy lead of the Data Management Unit. For her appointment, she was given access to a ''SharePoint'' folder on the MOH Intranet that contained documents and spreadsheets used by the health ministry in its COVID-19 operations.

Zhao was able to determine how many COVID-19 cases there were in Singapore on a given day, prior to the information being released to the public by the MOH, and she could also find out the profile of each case, it said. From March 16, 2020, Zhao began sharing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a China-origin WeChat group containing 49 other members, and warned them not to spread the information. She would also share additional details, such as how many cases were from foreigners who entered Singapore, it said further. On some days, Zhao played a "guessing game" with the members, who would guess how many confirmed cases there were before the daily figures were actually released, the report said. She would then reveal the actual figure, congratulate the member who came close to guessing it, and would send the winner SGD 0.21 as a good-luck gift, the report said. Over a month, Zhao shared the daily numbers over 20 times. Zhao also retrieved information for a member of the chat group named Tang Lin, who wanted to know more about a COVID-19 case at her condominium. Tang was fined SGD10,000 in August last year for her involvement. The head of MOH's Case Reporting Team lodged a police report on April 18, 2020, stating that the ministry suspected that the daily number of COVID-19 cases in April 2020 were being leaked. Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Lim asked for six to nine months in prison for Zhao, saying that the premature release of COVID-19 related information has myriad implications. ''They can signal increased restrictions. The perception of an impending tightening of other measures can have large economic significance on the markets, retailers, employers and travellers,'' Channel Asia quoted Lim as saying.

In sentencing, the judge told Zhao that she had breached the trust placed in her. There is a need to maintain the public's confidence in the government's ability to maintain the confidentiality of highly sensitive information, the judge said. However, she accepted that she had no ''nefarious motivation''. While the defence tendered a psychiatric report showing she had been struggling with adjustment disorder, the judge did not find this to be ''seriously mitigatory'' in terms of her culpability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)