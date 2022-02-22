Hong Kong leader says city has recorded 53,943 cases in fifth wave
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:49 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the city has recorded 53,943 COVID-19 cases in the fifth wave of infections this year, as authorities struggle to contain a jump in cases that is overwhelming healthcare facilities and resources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Carrie Lam
- Anne Marie Roantree
Advertisement