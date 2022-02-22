Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual meeting as mild COVID symptoms persist

Queen Elizabeth will miss a planned virtual engagement on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said.

The palace announced that the queen had tested positive on Sunday and would continue with light duties. Further engagements, such as her weekly conversation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, will be decided upon nearer to the time.

