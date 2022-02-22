Hong Kong will roll out compulsory testing for COVID-19 starting in mid-March for its 7.4 million residents, leader Carrie Lam said, as university researchers predicted new infections could peak at a staggering 180,000 a day next month. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Queen Elizabeth will miss a planned virtual engagement because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said. * European Union countries agreed to open their borders to travellers from outside the bloc who have had shots against COVID-19 authorised by the World Health Organization, easing restrictions on those who received Indian and Chinese vaccines.

* Bulgaria plans to lift the obligatory COVID-19 "green certificate" for entry to restaurants, shopping malls and other public venues from March 20 as infections ease, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Monday. AMERICAS

* Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada had to start healing after police cleared downtown Ottawa of a truckers' blockade that had paralysed the city for three weeks in a protest against restrictions. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong will roll out compulsory testing for COVID-19 starting in mid-March for its 7.4 million residents, leader Carrie Lam said, as university researchers predicted new infections could peak at a staggering 180,000 a day next month. * Hong Kong authorities said they found COVID-19 in samples taken from the packaging of imports of frozen beef from Brazil and frozen pork skin from Poland, vowing to step up inspections of imported food.

* Indian vaccine maker Biological E. Ltd said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine received an emergency use approval in the country for use in children aged 12 to 18. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Uganda plans to impose fines on people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who fail to pay could be sent to prison under a new public health law which lawmakers are scrutinising, parliament said. * South Africa has changed its vaccination rules in an effort to encourage more people to get jabs, health authorities said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * People infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant are nearly 75% less likely to develop serious illness or die than those who contract the Delta variant, real world data released on Monday by South Korea's health authorities showed.

* Antibodies triggered by a third dose of Sinopharm's COVID-19 shot given to those who completed its primary two-dose regimen dropped sharply after six months, and a fourth shot did not significantly boost them against Omicron, a Chinese study showed. * Getting infected twice with two different Omicron coronavirus subvariants is possible, but rarely happens, a Danish study has found.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global markets clawed back losses as investors clung to hopes that Moscow's deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine will be as far Russia goes.

* German business morale improved in February across all sectors as hopes for an end to the coronavirus crisis more than offset worries about the Ukraine conflict, though a possible escalation remains a major risk, a survey showed. * Turkey's economy is expected to have expanded 11% in 2021 after bouncing back strongly from the pandemic, a Reuters poll showed, though it should cool off this year to 3.5% due to soaring inflation and a recent currency crisis.

* Kuwait's government owes 2.35 billion dinars ($7.78 billion) in late payments to public entities, according to the finance ministry, in a sign of a deepening cash crunch the oil-exporting nation has faced since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 0.7336 pounds) (Compiled by Marta Frackowiak and Uttaresh.V; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and David Evans)

