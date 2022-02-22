UK records 41,130 new COVID cases, 205 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 21:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 41,130 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 205 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 38,409 cases and 15 deaths reported on Monday.
Also Read: Britain's Prince Harry vows to finish late mother Diana's HIV work
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement