Left Menu

MP logs 521 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths; active tally now 6,172

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-02-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 21:46 IST
MP logs 521 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths; active tally now 6,172
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,35,808 on Tuesday after the detection of 521 new cases, while the death toll increased by two to touch 10,719, a health department official said.

The positivity rate stood stable at 1.2 per cent for the second consecutive day, he added.

The recovery count was 10,18,917 after 1,244 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 6,172, he said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 103 and 47 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 60,620 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,74,98,295, the official said.

A government release said 11,32,66,277 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 79,828 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,35,808, new cases 521, death toll 10,719, recoveries 10,18,917, active cases 6,172, number of tests so far 2,74,98,295.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022