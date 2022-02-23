Olympics-Beijing 2022 organiser reports new COVID case on Feb 22
One new COVID-19 infection was found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb 22, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Wednesday.
The case was detected among new airport arrivals, it said in a website notice. The Games ended on Sunday.
