Hong Kong flags COVID-19 relief measures in 2022/23 budget
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-02-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 08:50 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong has provided for "countercyclical measures" worth more than HK$170 billion ($21.79 billion) in its budget to mitigate the impact of a new wave of social curbs against COVID-19, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday.
Chan unveiled the global financial hub's 2022/23 budget in a video conference with legislators. ($1=7.8028 Hong Kong dollars)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement