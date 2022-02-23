Hong Kong will roll out compulsory testing for COVID-19 starting in mid-March for its 7.4 million residents, leader Carrie Lam said, as university researchers predicted new infections could peak at a staggering 180,000 a day next month. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Queen Elizabeth will miss a planned virtual engagement because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said. * European Union countries agreed to open their borders to travelers from outside the bloc who have had shots against COVID-19 authorized by the World Health Organization, easing restrictions on those who received Indian and Chinese vaccines.

* Italy will no longer require people coming from outside the European Union to isolate after entering the country as of March 1, its health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. * Ireland said it will drop most of its remaining pandemic-linked restrictions from Feb. 28 as an Omicron-fuelled wave of infections ebbs.

AMERICAS * Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada had to start healing after police cleared downtown Ottawa of a truckers' blockade that had paralyzed the city for three weeks in a protest against restrictions.

* The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a challenge to Maine's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, rebuffing for the second time a group of plaintiffs who sought a religious exemption. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea's prime minister on Wednesday called on people not to panic about a major increase in coronavirus infections as new daily cases surged past 170,000 for the first time. Serious cases and deaths are at manageable levels despite record cases caused by Omicron, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said. * South Korea approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11. Children should get one-third of the regular dose, twice with a three-week interval, the country's food and drug ministry said.

* Singapore reported a record 26,032 infections on Tuesday and said it may take a few weeks before the current transmission wave peaks and subsides. * Hong Kong authorities said they found COVID-19 in samples taken from the packaging of imports of frozen beef from Brazil and frozen pork skin from Poland, vowing to step up inspections of imported food.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Uganda plans to impose fines on people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who fail to pay could be sent to prison under a new public health law which lawmakers are scrutinizing, parliament said.

* South Africa has changed its vaccination rules to encourage more people to get jabs, health authorities said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A large study into rare blood clots linked with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine found between just one and three cases per million, and only after the first dose, shedding fresh light on the side-effects from the shot. * Antibodies triggered by a third dose of Sinopharm's COVID-19 shot given to those who completed its primary two-dose regimen dropped sharply after six months, and a fourth shot did not significantly boost them against Omicron, a Chinese study showed.

* Getting infected twice with two different Omicron coronavirus subvariants is possible, but rarely happens, a Danish study has found. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* British employers are turning more confident about the economy as the country gets over the disruption caused by the Omicron wave of coronavirus infections, a survey showed. ($1 = 0.7336 pounds)

