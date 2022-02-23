India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 176.19 cr

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 176.19 crores with more than 33.84 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours, informed the Health Ministry on Wednesday. "With the administration of more than 33.84 lakh doses (33,84,744) in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 176.19 Cr (1,76,19,39,020) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the release by the Health Ministry stated.

This has been achieved through 2,00,89,198 sessions, Ministry added. Of the total doses administered so far to the health care workers (HLW's), 1,04,00,989 have received the first dose, 99,57,566 have received the second vaccine dose and 40,92,955 have been administered the precaution doses.

As per the Ministry, 1,84,08,453 front line workers were administered the first dose, 1,74,25,974 with second dose and 60,07,839 with the precaution doses 1,74,18,259. 5,40,95,926 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 2,38,74,286 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 15-18 years.

55,08,71,373 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 43,87,03,109 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years. Similarly, for the age group of 45-59 years, 20,21,21,033 have received the first dose and 17,89,56,844 have received the second dose whereas, 12,62,84,159 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 11,14,80,545 as second and 92,57,969 as precaution doses to the people over 60 years.

31,377 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,21,89,887. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.42 per cent, the Ministry stated. 15,102 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing India's Active Caseload presently at 1,64,522. The active cases constitute 0.38 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases.

The Ministry further added the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,83,438 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.24 Cr (76,24,14,018) cumulative tests. While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.80 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.28 per cent. (ANI)

