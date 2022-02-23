Left Menu

Hong Kong flags COVID-19 relief measures in 2022/23 budget

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-02-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 11:33 IST
Hong Kong has provided for "countercyclical measures" worth more than HK$170 billion ($21.79 billion) in its budget to mitigate the impact of a new wave of social curbs against COVID-19, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday.

Chan unveiled the global financial hub's 2022/23 budget in a video conference with legislators. ($1=7.8028 Hong Kong dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

