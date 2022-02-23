Polish prime minister says Poland will remove most COVID restrictions
Poland will remove most COVID-19 restrictions from March 1, while keeping the obligation to wear face masks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday.
"After medical consultations and watching what's happening in other countries we can introduce far-reaching changes in our restrictions policy," Morawiecki told reporters.
